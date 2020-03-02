Workman struck out two and did not allow a hit or walk over one scoreless inning in Sunday's spring game against Atlanta.

Workman made his first appearance of spring, backing up Nathan Eovaldi's three shutout innings with one of his own in the fourth. He's expected to open the season as Boston's closer, but he doesn't possess a high-end fastball and only landed the closing role in 2019 when the Red Sox cycled through back-end options.