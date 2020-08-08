Workman gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his third save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

He needed a little help from Alex Verdugo to keep the outing clean, as the right fielder robbed Travis Shaw of a homer to lead off the inning, but Workman still got the job done. The right-hander has yet to blow a save and has a 1.80 ERA and 7:3 K:BB through five innings to begin the season.