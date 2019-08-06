Workman gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his sixth save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Royals.

Nathan Eovaldi gave up a run in the seventh inning and Matt Barnes three more in the eighth, creating a save situation for Workman while putting themselves further away from usurping his closing duties. The right-hander now has a 1.99 ERA and 68:32 K:BB through 49.2 innings this season.