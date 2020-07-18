Workman allowed four runs in one inning during Friday's intrasquad game, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Workman was tagged for a three-run homer by Michael Chavis and has yet to pitch a clean inning in summer camp. "His stuff is fine. I talked to [pitching coach Dave Bush] about it," said manager Ron Roenicke. "He's just missing location. It's coming out nice. Locations aren't very good, and our hitters are not missing anything. But the velocity is there. He threw some nice curveballs." It should be noted that Workman, who will open the season as Boston's closer, does not have a long track record at the back end of the bullpen. The right-hander solidified the role over the second half of last season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Beginning season as closer•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Makes spring debut•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Will continue to close•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Gets $3.5 million from Boston•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Notches 16th save•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Limited work next week•