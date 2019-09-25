Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Notches 16th save
Workman walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 16th save of the season in a 12-10 win over the Rangers.
Manager Alex Cora suggested that Workman's usage was going to be limited over the final week, but after the right-hander pitched twice this weekend against the Rays, he found himself right back on the bump Tuesday. It's hard to blame the manager for sticking with what works -- Workman has a 0.00 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over 10.1 innings in September, and is a perfect 7-for-7 in converting save chances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...