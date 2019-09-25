Workman walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 16th save of the season in a 12-10 win over the Rangers.

Manager Alex Cora suggested that Workman's usage was going to be limited over the final week, but after the right-hander pitched twice this weekend against the Rays, he found himself right back on the bump Tuesday. It's hard to blame the manager for sticking with what works -- Workman has a 0.00 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over 10.1 innings in September, and is a perfect 7-for-7 in converting save chances.