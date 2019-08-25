Workman walked two and struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his eighth save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Padres.

He made things interesting, alternating whiffs and free passes and tossing a wild pitch into the mix for good measure, but Workman managed to get the job done. It's his first save since Aug. 8, and he's now 5-for-6 on save chances in the second half with a 2.70 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB through 16.2 innings.