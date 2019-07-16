Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Notches fourth save
Workman tossed a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his fourth save of the season in a 10-8 win over the Blue Jays.
The right-hander induced three groundball outs to finish things off after Toronto had scored four runs in the eighth against Ryan Brasier and Matt Barnes to create the save situation. Workman now has a 1.70 ERA and 58:28 K:BB through 42.1 innings, notching 14 holds over 45 appearances in addition to his saves, but he should return to regular setup duty once Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) is activated and installed as Boston's new closer.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...