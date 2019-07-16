Workman tossed a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his fourth save of the season in a 10-8 win over the Blue Jays.

The right-hander induced three groundball outs to finish things off after Toronto had scored four runs in the eighth against Ryan Brasier and Matt Barnes to create the save situation. Workman now has a 1.70 ERA and 58:28 K:BB through 42.1 innings, notching 14 holds over 45 appearances in addition to his saves, but he should return to regular setup duty once Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) is activated and installed as Boston's new closer.