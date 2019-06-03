Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Notches second save
Workman picked up the save Sunday against the Yankees with a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit while striking out one.
Workman gave up a leadoff single to Clint Frazier but retired the next three batters to slam the door shut at Yankee Stadium. The 30-year-old has functioned primarily in middle relief for Boston this season, but will likely see scattered save chances as the Red Sox continue to use the closer-by-committee strategy. Overall, Workman owns a 2.05 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 38:18 K:BB with two saves through 29 appearances.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Records first save•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Credited with win•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Another hitless outing•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Gives up first runs•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Earns first hold•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Works another scoreless inning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal