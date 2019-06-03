Workman picked up the save Sunday against the Yankees with a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit while striking out one.

Workman gave up a leadoff single to Clint Frazier but retired the next three batters to slam the door shut at Yankee Stadium. The 30-year-old has functioned primarily in middle relief for Boston this season, but will likely see scattered save chances as the Red Sox continue to use the closer-by-committee strategy. Overall, Workman owns a 2.05 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 38:18 K:BB with two saves through 29 appearances.