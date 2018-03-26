Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Optioned to Triple-A
Workman was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.
Workman returned from Tommy John surgery in 2017 and performed well, throwing 39.2 innings with a 3.18 ERA. He was considered likely to fill a middle-relief role for the Red Sox this season, though that won't happen right away. His 14 hits and eight runs allowed over 9.2 innings this spring may have played a factor in Boston's decision to send him down. He's likely to return to the big leagues at some point this season but won't be near the top of the closer depth chart, leaving him with little value in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Avoids arbitration•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Scoreless streak reaches 14.1 IP•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Emerging bullpen threat•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Cleans up Monday's win•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Recalled Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Will be 26th man Sunday•
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...