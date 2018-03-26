Workman was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.

Workman returned from Tommy John surgery in 2017 and performed well, throwing 39.2 innings with a 3.18 ERA. He was considered likely to fill a middle-relief role for the Red Sox this season, though that won't happen right away. His 14 hits and eight runs allowed over 9.2 innings this spring may have played a factor in Boston's decision to send him down. He's likely to return to the big leagues at some point this season but won't be near the top of the closer depth chart, leaving him with little value in most fantasy leagues.