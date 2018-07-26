Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Optioned to Triple-A
Workman was sent down to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Workman was cast off the active roster in order to make room for the recently acquired Nathan Eovaldi. Since joining the Red Sox in early June, Workman logged a 2.89 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with a 19:4 K:BB across 18.2 innings of relief. He will likely rejoin the big-league club when replenishments in the bullpen are needed.
