Workman triggered the opt-out in his minor-league Red Sox contract Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The Red Sox have 48 hours to promote or release the veteran reliever. The latter seems most likely, as Workman has struggled mightily since leaving Boston at the 2020 trade deadline and the team is awaiting the return of reliever Ryan Brasier (calf), who's about ready to begin a rehab assignment.
