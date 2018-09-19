Workman (6-1) was charged with two runs on two walks over a third of an inning and was tagged with the loss against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Workman was the latest candidate to emerge as a possible high-leverage reliever for manager Alex Cora, who has watched his bullpen post a 4.35 ERA in September. The notion that Workman might be a savior fizzled out as quickly as it emerged. He walked the first batter faced, then another one following an out, and departed after throwing just five of 16 pitches for strikes. Ryan Brasier, another reliever that's showed some promise as a setup guy, served up a three-run home run to Neil Walker, turning Nathan Eovaldi's quality start into a loss.