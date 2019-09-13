Workman earned a four-out save against the Blue Jays on Thursday, allowing one run (unearned) on one hit while striking out one.

After Matt Barnes walked in a run in the eighth inning, Workman came in with the bases loaded to record the final out. He continued into the ninth frame, allowing an unearned run to score on a sacrifice fly after a passed ball put Cavan Biggio in scoring position. That would be as close as the Blue Jays would get as Workman slammed the door by punching out Justin Smoak. The save was the 12th of the year for the right-hander, who owns a sturdy 2.10 ERA and 1.03 WHIP.