Workman signed a one-year, $1.15 million contract with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Workman has been a solid bullpen piece for the Red Sox over the last two years with a 3.22 ERA and 1.21 WHIP, though his playoff struggles led him to being left off the roster for the World Series. The 30-year-old should again serve as a middle relief option in Boston.

