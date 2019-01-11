Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Reaches deal with Boston
Workman signed a one-year, $1.15 million contract with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Workman has been a solid bullpen piece for the Red Sox over the last two years with a 3.22 ERA and 1.21 WHIP, though his playoff struggles led him to being left off the roster for the World Series. The 30-year-old should again serve as a middle relief option in Boston.
