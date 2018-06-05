Workman was promoted to the big leagues from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Workman has appeared in 15 games at Triple-A this season, posting a 4.18 ERA and 0.89 WHIP across 28 innings. He was brought up to the big leagues to replace Drew Pomeranz (biceps), who was sent to the 10-day disabled list.