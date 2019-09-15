Workman walked one batter but didn't allow any hits or runs and recorded one strikeout to post a save in a 6-3 victory against the Phillies on Sunday.

The 31-year-old has registered five straight save chances and hasn't allowed an earned run in his last five innings since his last blown save on Aug. 30. Workman has pitched well all season, but now with the ninth-inning role, his fantasy value is rising. Workman is 9-1 with 14 saves, 15 holds, a 2.04 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 94 strikeouts in 66.1 innings this season.