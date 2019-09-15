Workman threw a scoreless ninth inning Saturday against the the Phillies, striking out two and walking one to record his 13th save of the season.

Workman was handed just a one-run lead and made things interesting with a leadoff walk to Cesar Hernandez to start the inning, but the Phillies couldn't advance the runner, let alone bring him in to score. Workman now owns an excellent 2.07 ERA and a 35.6 percent strikeout rate on the season.