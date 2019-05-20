Workman allowed one walk but struck out two to record his first save of the season Sunday against the Astros.

Workman was called upon in the ninth inning to face the bottom of the Astros' order and successfully shut them down to record his first career save. The Red Sox opted to use Matt Barnes in the eighth inning, with Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel, and Josh Reddick due up. Given Ryan Brasier's recent struggles with control, the save chance fell to Workman, who may now also enter the team's clustered save picture.