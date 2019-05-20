Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Records first save
Workman allowed one walk but struck out two to record his first save of the season Sunday against the Astros.
Workman was called upon in the ninth inning to face the bottom of the Astros' order and successfully shut them down to record his first career save. The Red Sox opted to use Matt Barnes in the eighth inning, with Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel, and Josh Reddick due up. Given Ryan Brasier's recent struggles with control, the save chance fell to Workman, who may now also enter the team's clustered save picture.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Credited with win•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Another hitless outing•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Gives up first runs•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Earns first hold•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Works another scoreless inning•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Velo bounces back•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...