Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Records ninth save
Workman earned the save against the Rockies on Wednesday after tossing a perfect inning with three strikeouts.
Tasked with protecting a 7-4 lead in the ninth inning, Workman worked his way through a tough part of the Rockies' lineup by striking out the side en route to his ninth save of the season. Across 60 appearances, Workman owns a solid 1.98 ERA and 1.00 WHIP.
