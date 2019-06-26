Workman allowed one hit and struck out two in the ninth inning to record the save in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

It was another day for manager Alex Cora to toy with fantasy owners, who must find it hard to get a read on his late-game bullpen usage. Matt Barnes and Ryan Brasier, the leading candidates for saves, worked the seventh and eighth inning, respectively. That set up Workman to rack up his third save. Six members of the bullpen have recorded at least one save this season.