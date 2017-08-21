Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Scoreless streak reaches 14.1 IP
Workman pitched a scoreless seventh inning in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Yankees.
Workman has not allowed a run over his last 12 appearances, spanning 14.1 innings. Red Sox manager John Farrell has a slew of arms he's deployed in the seventh and eighth innings, but Workman's been the most consistent of the lot. With both Joe Kelly (5 R, 7 H, 2.1 IP) and Matt Barnes (3 R, 7 H, 4 IP) wobbly of late, Workman will get more high-leverage opportunities than he has been getting.
