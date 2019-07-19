Workman is considered effectively the Red Sox's closer and could remain in the role even with Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) about to return from the injured list, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Previous reports suggested that Eovaldi would close once activated, but those reports may have been premature. Eovaldi is converting to relief to ease the strain on his oft-injured arm and could eventually take over the role, but Workman appears set for a healthy number of save chances in the near future. He owns an excellent 1.84 ERA on the season and is second on the team with five saves.