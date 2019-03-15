Workman's fastball clocked in at 91-92 mph during an inning of relief Thursday against the Tigers, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.

Workman experienced a dip in velocity (high-80s) in recent outings, but bounced back Thursday. He's still a tick below where he was at the start of camp, but it looks like a tired arm, and not an injury, is the root cause.

