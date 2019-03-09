Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Velocity drops, no concern yet
Workman experienced a drop in velocity Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Workman has been a bright spot early in camp, asserting himself as a frontrunner for a bullpen spot. He was hitting 94-95 mph during Grapefruit League play but dropped to 88-90 mph Thursday. Manager Alex Cora wasn't too concerned about the dip, noting that many pitchers experience a dead arm at this stage of spring training. Unless the Red Sox uncover something more nefarious than a temporary dead arm, Workman is expected to latch on as a middle-reliever, using a three-pitch mix.
