Workman allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two to record his first save of the season in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Mets.

A pitching duel between Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom turned into a back-and-forth affair in the late innings. Workman loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth and limited the damage to snap Boston's four-game losing streak. In two appearances thus far, Workman has given up one run on three hits and two walks over two innings.