Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke said Workman will open the season as Boston's closer, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Workman finished out the 2019 season as the closer after the Red Sox started the season without a set end-game option. "I think so," Roenicke said. "I think what he did last year deserves that shot to be the closer. I think it's always more ideal if you have roles for those guys." The 24-year-old right-hander posted a 2.01 ERA with 13 saves (two blown) during the second half of the season. He doesn't own overpowering stuff, but Workman was able to fool opponents on the way to a career-best 13.1 K/9.