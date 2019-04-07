Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Works another scoreless inning
Workman struck out one in a scoreless inning in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Workman has been terrific to start the season, giving up just one walk while striking out six over four scoreless innings. Red Sox manager Alex Cora is confident in the back end of the 'pen -- Ryan Brasier and Matt Barnes -- but Workman could become an important piece after the Red Sox placed Brian Johnson (elbow) on the injured list Saturday.
