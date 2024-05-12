The Red Sox reinstated Bello (lat) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Sunday against the Nationals.

Bello landed on the IL on April 24 due to right lat tightness, which he experienced coming out of his start April 19 versus the Pirates. He was able to get the green light to rejoin the big-league rotation after making one rehab start with Double-A Portland on Tuesday, when he allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out five over 2.2 innings. Bello holds a 3-1 record over five starts with a 3.04 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 26.2 innings this season.