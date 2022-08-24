The Red Sox reinstated Bello (groin) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Boston optioned starting pitcher Josh Winckowski to Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move, a transaction that may hint that Bello will be installed as a permanent member of the rotation. Bello, who has been on the shelf since sustaining a left groin strain in a relief appearance Aug. 3, built up to 4.1 innings in his second rehab start at Triple-A last Friday, so he shouldn't face any major restrictions as he takes the hill Wednesday. However, started Rich Hill is well rested and could be deployed as a piggyback option behind Bello, which could make it difficult for the rookie to factor into the decision.
