The Red Sox activated Bello (forearm) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday versus the Angels at Fenway Park.

After opening the season on the shelf due to a forearm issue, the right-hander was excellent in his lone rehab start at Triple-A Worcester on April 11, striking out four over six frames of one-run ball. Fantasy managers in shallower leagues may want to take more of a wait-and-see approach with Bello before inserting him into lineups, but he should be rostered in most deeper leagues.