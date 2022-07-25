Bello (0-2) took the loss against Toronto on Sunday, allowing five runs on nine hits while striking out two and walking two over four innings.

Bello was yanked after giving up five earned runs across four frames Sunday. The young righty threw 41 of 67 pitches for strikes but allowed 11 baserunners and struck out just two batters. George Springer and Cavan Biggio were also able to swipe second base while he was on the mound. Bello has had a rough rookie campaign so far. In 12 innings, he has allowed 14 earned runs, although none have come via the long ball. Bello has a bloated 10.50 ERA, but could still continue to pick up starts for the Red Sox with so many of their starters on the shelf.