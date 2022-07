Bello will be available out of the bullpen behind opener Austin Davis during Friday's game against the Brewers, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Bello was initially listed as the starter for Friday's matchup, but the Red Sox will instead choose to utilize Davis in an opening role. Bello hasn't been very sharp to begin his major-league career, posting a 10.50 ERA and 2.50 WHIP in 12 innings over three starts.