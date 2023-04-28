Bello was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Just four days after being optioned to Triple-A, Bello is back with the major-league squad due to Garrett Whitlock (elbow) landing on the 15-day injured list Friday. Bello has been hit around quite a bit in his two major-league starts, allowing 13 hits and eight earned runs through 7.1 innings.

