Bello (forearm) will begin the regular season on the 10-day injured list as he builds up for a starter's workload, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

As expected, Bello, who battled forearm tightness earlier in the spring, will spend at least a couple more weeks building up for the regular season. Once ready, the right-handed prospect figures to enter Boston's rotation and build upon his rookie campaign in 2022, when he posted a 4.71 ERA and 1.78 WHIP in 57.1 innings.