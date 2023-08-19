Bello (9-7) allowed one run on six hits and one walk over six innings Friday, picking up a win over the Yankees. He struck out four.

Bello's teammates gifted him four runs in the top of the first inning before he threw a pitch and the young right-hander was on cruise control all night. He induced 10 swinging strikes on 98 pitches, with the only tally against him coming on a fielder's choice in the third. Bello continues to alternate good and bad starts so far in the second half, as he has lacked the consistency he showed prior to the All-Star break.