Bello (finger) is listed as the Red Sox's starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Bello's inclusion on the pitching schedule for the Red Sox's four-game series with Toronto confirms that the blister he developed on his right index finger in his last outing Saturday versus Cleveland isn't expected to be an issue moving forward. Before picking up the abrasion on his finger, Bello was in the midst of his best start of the season, as he limited the Guardians to one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six in five innings.