Bello's (forearm) status and timetable are expected to become clearer next week, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Ian Browne of MLB.com Thursday.

Bello had some right forearm soreness crop up in mid-February, although he resumed throwing off a mound last weekend and hasn't had any issues since then. Realistically, he's running short on time to get built up for Boston's rotation, but if he needs an injured list stint it doesn't seem like it would be a long one. With Bello and Garrett Whitlock (hip) a little behind, it could open up a rotation spot for Tanner Houck, at least initially.