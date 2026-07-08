Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Could pitch Saturday for Boston

Red Sox manager Chad Tracy told reporters Wednesday that Bello could be called up from Triple-A Worcester and pitch against the Yankees on Saturday if Ranger Suarez (adductor) is unable to start, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

Suarez was removed during the third inning of Sunday's start against the Angels due to adductor tightness. The Red Sox are hopeful that the left-hander can avoid a stint on the IL and pitch in Saturday's AL East clash, but Boston may have to turn to Bello to fill in either as a conventional starter or in a bulk-relief role if Suarez is not cleared to pitch. Bello was optioned to Triple-A following a disastrous outing against the Orioles on June 4, when he took the loss after giving up eight runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five across four innings. He has a 6.34 ERA and 1.67 WHIP across 61 innings in the majors this season but has been a little bit better in the minors, where he has a 4.34 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB across 18.2 frames.