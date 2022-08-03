Bello was removed from Wednesday's game against the Astros due to a left groin strain, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The Red Sox hoped that Bello would be able to eat up some innings behind starter Rich Hill during Wednesday's matchup to give the rest of the bullpen some rest, but Bello exited after throwing just two-thirds of an inning. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will require a trip to the injured list following his diagnosis.