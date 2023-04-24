The Red Sox optioned Bello to Triple-A Worcester on Monday.
Boston will at least temporarily bring an end to its six-man rotation, with Tanner Houck sticking around as the team's No. 5 starter over Bello. After opening the season on the injured list while recovering from forearm inflammation, Bello was activated April 17 and made two starts for the Red Sox last week. Bello was blitzed for five earned runs over 2.2 innings in a Patriots' Day loss to the Angels that was marred by poor weather, and he displayed only marginal improvement in his return to the mound Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in a win over Milwaukee. The Red Sox recalled lefty reliever Brennan Bernardino from Worcester to replace Bello on the 26-man active roster.
