Bello was removed from his relief appearance in Wednesday's game against the Astros due to an apparent injury, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. He struck out two of the four hitters he faced and allowed a double and a base hit.

Bello was originally scheduled to start Wednesday, but the Red Sox later scrapped those plans and had Rich Hill open the contest after he ultimately stayed with Boston following Tuesday's trade deadline. Hill was still on a restricted pitch count in his first start back from the injured list and tossed only three innings before exiting, as the Red Sox were counting on Bello to piggyback him. Instead, Bello's day ended after just 19 pitches, which will force the Red Sox to use their other relievers more than anticipated. The team should provide an updated diagnosis for Bello's injury later in the day.