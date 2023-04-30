Bello developed a blister on his right index finger during Saturday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Guardians, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The blister became an issue in the fifth inning when a trainer visited the mound just before Bello made a nice fielding play to end the inning. "I couldn't throw the slider because of my finger so it was good to be able to get out of that inning with the play that I made," Bello said. That ended his day after five strong innings. There wasn't much concern from manager Alex Cora or the pitcher following the game, which suggests he'll be ready to take his next turn in the rotation, which comes due Wednesday against the Blue Jays.