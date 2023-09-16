Bello (12-9) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk over six innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out 10.

The only blemish to Bello's line came when Vladimir Guerrero blasted a two-out three-run homer in the third. Otherwise, Bello was brilliant striking out career-high 10 batters and allowing only two additional baserunners on the evening. It marks his 15th quality start in 26 starts this season. The 24-year-old burgeoning star will take a solid 3.71 ERA into his next start, tentatively scheduled to take place next week in Texas.