Bello (1-4) picked up the win Saturday, allowing three hits and one walk over six scoreless innings against the Rangers. He struck out five.

The 23-year-old earned his first career win in his eighth major-league appearance (sixth start). A top pitching prospect in the organization, Bello has endured his fair share of growing pains this season. He should be considered a volatile option, though Bello may finally be finding his footing at the big-league level.