Bello (1-0) collected the win against the Mariners on Tuesday. He allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings.

Tuesday was Bello's first start of the season after being reinstated from the 15-day injured list. He gave up a solo homer to Jorge Polanco in the first inning, but Bello managed to get out of a bases-load jam in the same frame to limit the damage to one run. Bello appeared to be in jeopardy of being lifted in the fourth inning due to right calf cramps, but he managed to gut it out and was able to make it through five innings on 97 pitches (51 strikes). He generated just seven whiffs and eight first-pitch strikes, but it was an encouraging outing for the 25-year-old after he missed the start of 2025 due to a right shoulder strain. Bello's is lined up to face the Guardians on the road this weekend.