Bello (8-6) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Mariners.

Bello didn't have his best, but he received enough run support to pick up his first win in three outings. In that span, he's surrendered 13 runs over 16 innings, including five home runs. The right-hander has been better overall with a 3.79 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 89:28 K:BB through 102 innings over 18 starts this season. Bello could start on regular rest this weekend at home versus Toronto, though he could also be pushed back a day for a more favorable matchup versus the Royals if the Red Sox want to insert a bullpen day.