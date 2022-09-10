Bello (1-5) allowed three runs on three hits and four walks over 5.1 innings Friday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Orioles.

Bello looked terrific through five shutout frames before running into trouble in the sixth. He loaded the bases and was charged with all three runs after being removed from the game. His seven punchouts tied a career best set Aug. 24 against Toronto. The right-handed rookie slightly lowered his ERA to 5.79 with a 36:20 through 37.1 innings. Bello is projected to face the Yankees at home next week.