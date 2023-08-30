Bello (10-8) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Astros. He struck out two.

After allowing just two runs over his previous two outings, Bello found himself down 2-0 early after surrendering back-to-back homers to Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez in the first inning. The 24-year-old Bello rebounded with three scoreless frames before the Astros added an unearned run in the fifth. Overall, the right-hander sports a 3.57 ERA with a 1.28 WHIP and 106:36 K:BB across 23 starts (131 innings) this season. Bello will look to get back in the win column in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in Tampa Bay.