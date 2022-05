Bello allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 10 over six innings for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

Bello, who was promoted from Double-A Portland earlier in this week, showed the WooSox what all the buzz was about in his debut at the Triple-A level. He whiffed the first batter faced on a 98 mph fastball and dazzled the rest of the way. It was the 11th double-digit strikeout game during the 23-year-old right-hander's career.