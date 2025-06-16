Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Fans eight in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bello (3-1) yielded three hits and three walks over seven shutout frames Sunday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Yankees.
Bello delivered his best stuff in a huge matchup against Boston's rival to complete the weekend sweep. He gave up a leadoff double to Trent Grisham to begin the game but only one other Yankee reached scoring position against him. Bello fired 72 of 114 pitches for strikes, including 13 whiffs. He's delivered three straight quality starts and Sunday's performance was his longest outing of the year. Bello is sporting a 3.49 ERA with a 45:28 K:BB through 59.1 frames. He's projected to start in San Francisco next weekend.
